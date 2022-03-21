Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

144,506 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

144,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8901934
  • Stock #: D7270
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG7DR707400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2013 Chrysler Town & Country is for sale today.

The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 144,506 kms. It's maximum steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1BG7DR707400.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

