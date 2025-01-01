$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Avenger
SXT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,962KM
VIN 1C3CDZCB4DN759203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2013 Dodge Avenger is for sale today.
This Dodge Avenger rewrites the rules. Its bold style says sporty louder than it says sedan. An efficient, yet powerful engine echoes that sentiment. Its interior is both high-tech and high-comfort. Innovative features maximize its cargo-carrying capacity. Bottom line - get behind the wheel because this Avenger is a must-drive, must-own car. This sedan has 150,962 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDZCB4DN759203.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
