This 2013 Dodge Avenger is for sale today.

This Dodge Avenger rewrites the rules. Its bold style says sporty louder than it says sedan. An efficient, yet powerful engine echoes that sentiment. Its interior is both high-tech and high-comfort. Innovative features maximize its cargo-carrying capacity. Bottom line - get behind the wheel because this Avenger is a must-drive, must-own car. This sedan has 150,962 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDZCB4DN759203.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2013 Dodge Avenger SXT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 1C3CDZCB4DN759203

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,962 KM

Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2013 Dodge Avenger is for sale today.

This Dodge Avenger rewrites the rules. Its bold style says sporty louder than it says sedan. An efficient, yet powerful engine echoes that sentiment. Its interior is both high-tech and high-comfort. Innovative features maximize its cargo-carrying capacity. Bottom line - get behind the wheel because this Avenger is a must-drive, must-own car. This sedan has 150,962 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDZCB4DN759203.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
