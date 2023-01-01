$29,998+ tax & licensing
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Charger
SRT8
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
78,419KM
Used
- Stock #: D8815
- VIN: 2C3CDXEJ5DH717902
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,419 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 78,419 kms. It's purple in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXEJ5DH717902.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
