Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Charger

78,419 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

SRT8

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Charger

SRT8

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394097
  • Stock #: D8815
  • VIN: 2C3CDXEJ5DH717902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2013 Dodge Charger is for sale today.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 78,419 kms. It's purple in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXEJ5DH717902.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2015 Infiniti QX80 L...
 145,012 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 143,014 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 105,480 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory