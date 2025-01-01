Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM stereo, Navigation System, Back-Up-Camera, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Only 204,526 Kms, Asking $5,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2013 Dodge Dart

204,526 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE, Manual Transmission, Navigation, Alloys

Watch This Vehicle
12260617

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE, Manual Transmission, Navigation, Alloys

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1741457551
  2. 1741457553
  3. 1741457553
  4. 1741457552
  5. 1741457552
  6. 1741457552
  7. 1741457552
  8. 1741457552
  9. 1741457552
  10. 1741457552
  11. 1741457552
  12. 1741457552
  13. 1741457552
  14. 1741457552
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,526KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFBH8DD308866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,526 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM stereo, Navigation System, Back-Up-Camera, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Only 204,526 Kms, Asking $5,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2020 Hyundai Accent Preferred, Hatchback, Heated Seats, Back-up-camera for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Hyundai Accent Preferred, Hatchback, Heated Seats, Back-up-camera 187,489 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE, 7 Passengers, Rear Sto-N-Go, Back-Up-Camera for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Toyota Sienna LE, 7 Passengers, Rear Sto-N-Go, Back-Up-Camera 118,285 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, Ext. Cab. 4WD, 6.5FT. Box. for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT, Ext. Cab. 4WD, 6.5FT. Box. 180,245 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart