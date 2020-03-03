2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Tires: Profile: 65

Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension

Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Rear door type: Liftgate

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 6.5

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

60-40 Third Row Seat

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Right rear passenger door type: Sliding

Left rear passenger door type: Sliding

Driver knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Overall height: 1,725 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 999 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm

Rear Leg Room: 926 mm

Wheelbase: 3,078 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L

Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg

Overall Length: 5,151 mm

Overall Width: 1,998 mm

Front Head Room: 1,012 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm

Curb weight: 2,050 kg

Manual child safety locks

Halogen aero-composite headlights

4dr Wgn American Value Pkg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.