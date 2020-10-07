2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Leather shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags AC power outlet: 1 Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Rear captain chairs Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Overall height: 1,725 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 999 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm Rear Leg Room: 926 mm Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Overall Length: 5,151 mm Overall Width: 1,998 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Curb weight: 2,050 kg Rear exterior parking camera Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights ParkView rear camera only reverse sensing system NAV DVD LEATH CAM P/SLIDERS/GATE HS HTD-S/W P/SEAT REAR-AC

