$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Momo Cars
905-688-9786
2013 Dodge GRAND CREW
2013 Dodge GRAND CREW
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
905-688-9786
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
152,515KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9014758
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2DR703433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Momo Cars
Momo Cars
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2