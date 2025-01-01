$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
336,778KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG0DT718850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 336,778 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2013 Dodge Journey is for sale today.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 336,778 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG0DT718850.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2013 Dodge Journey