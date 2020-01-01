AWD NAV ROOF LEATH 7-PASS HS P/SEAT!



This 2013 Dodge Journey is for sale today.



There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 143379 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Leath 7-pass Hs P/seat.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG2DT658040.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55

Type of tires: Touring AS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 19

AC power outlet: 1

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Painted aluminum rims

Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm

Rear Leg Room: 917 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Overall Width: 1,834 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km

Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 19.0"

Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L

Overall Length: 4,887 mm

Overall height: 1,692 mm

Wheelbase: 2,891 mm

Front Head Room: 1,036 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 81 L

Curb weight: 1,926 kg

Keyless ignition & door entry

AWD NAV ROOF LEATH 7-PASS HS P/SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.