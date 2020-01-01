AWD NAV ROOF LEATH 7-PASS HS P/SEAT!
This 2013 Dodge Journey is for sale today.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 143379 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Leath 7-pass Hs P/seat.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Exterior
-
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Type of tires: Touring AS
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Seating
-
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/chrome shift knob trim
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Suspension class: Sport
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Radio data system
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- DVD-Audio
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Wheel Width: 7
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Permanent locking hubs
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 19
- AC power outlet: 1
- Driver knee airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Clock: In-radio display
- Painted aluminum rims
- Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Overall Width: 1,834 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
- Diameter of tires: 19.0"
- Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L
- Overall Length: 4,887 mm
- Overall height: 1,692 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,891 mm
- Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Fuel Capacity: 81 L
- Curb weight: 1,926 kg
- Keyless ignition & door entry
- AWD NAV ROOF LEATH 7-PASS HS P/SEAT
