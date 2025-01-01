$14,998+ taxes & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth - Low Mileage
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,351KM
VIN 3C3CFFFH9DT511859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 35,351 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2013 FIAT 500 is for sale today.
The 2013 Fiat 500 is stylish, at times sporty, and at others efficient, and it brings a lot to the table considering its small size. With pert, upright styling that wraps a compact passenger compartment in simple, yet somehow characterful lines, the Fiat 500 manages to look upscale in a budget segment.This low mileage hatchback has just 35,351 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2013 Fiat 500