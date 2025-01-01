Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2013 FIAT 500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2013 Fiat 500 is stylish, at times sporty, and at others efficient, and it brings a lot to the table considering its small size. With pert, upright styling that wraps a compact passenger compartment in simple, yet somehow characterful lines, the Fiat 500 manages to look upscale in a budget segment.This low mileage hatchback has just 35,351 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2013 Fiat 500

35,351 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Fiat 500

Abarth - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12775739

2013 Fiat 500

Abarth - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,351KM
VIN 3C3CFFFH9DT511859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2013 FIAT 500 is for sale today.

The 2013 Fiat 500 is stylish, at times sporty, and at others efficient, and it brings a lot to the table considering its small size. With pert, upright styling that wraps a compact passenger compartment in simple, yet somehow characterful lines, the Fiat 500 manages to look upscale in a budget segment.This low mileage hatchback has just 35,351 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue S 143,993 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Odyssey Black Edition for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Honda Odyssey Black Edition 31,360 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech 133,158 KM $23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing>

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 Fiat 500