$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the spirited 2013 FIAT ABARTH 500, a compact powerhouse that perfectly blends style and performance! With its iconic design and vibrant personality, this little gem is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The exterior boasts a sporty spoiler and fog lights, enhancing its dynamic look while providing functionality. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a cozy interior featuring cloth seat coverings and heated front seats, ensuring comfort during every drive. The adjustable steering wheel and memory seats allow for a personalized driving experience, making every journey a delight.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales
Email Gaston's Auto Sales
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-984-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-984-5094