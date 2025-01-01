Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2013 Ford Edge is for sale today. <br> <br>Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 328,993 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KC6DBA11272 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KC6DBA11272</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2013 Ford Edge

328,993 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
328,993KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC6DBA11272

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 12960
  • Mileage 328,993 KM

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2013 Ford Edge is for sale today.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 328,993 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KC6DBA11272.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 Ford Edge