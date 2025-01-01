$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
Limited
2013 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
328,993KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC6DBA11272
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12960
- Mileage 328,993 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2013 Ford Edge is for sale today.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 328,993 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4KC6DBA11272.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2013 Ford Edge