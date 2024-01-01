Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2013 Ford Escape is for sale today. <br> <br>Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 165,909 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Sync. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J94DUA42717 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J94DUA42717</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2013 Ford Escape

165,909 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,909KM
VIN 1FMCU9J94DUA42717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2013 Ford Escape is for sale today.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 165,909 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J94DUA42717.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Sync
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 174,067 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Limited - Low Mileage 38,976 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 160,720 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape