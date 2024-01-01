$11,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2013 Ford Escape
Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,909KM
VIN 1FMCU9J94DUA42717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,909 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2013 Ford Escape is for sale today.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 165,909 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Power Tailgate, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J94DUA42717.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2013 Ford Escape