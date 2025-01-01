Menu
HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * REVERSE CAMERA * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 1.6L 4 CYL., AUTO, SE * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 18 ALLOY WHEELS * 

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

2013 Ford Escape

107,603 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE ** HTD SEATS, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH **

12226254

2013 Ford Escape

SE ** HTD SEATS, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH **

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,603KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX5DUC27361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,603 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * REVERSE CAMERA * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 1.6L 4 CYL., AUTO, SE * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 18" ALLOY WHEELS *  INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2013 Ford Escape