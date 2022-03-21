Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

151,077 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

KEYLESS ENTRY | SPEED CONTROL | SELLING AS-IS

2013 Ford Explorer

KEYLESS ENTRY | SPEED CONTROL | SELLING AS-IS

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931850
  • Stock #: 40-478Z
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B85DGB40958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 151,077 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 17" Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.


3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 17 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

