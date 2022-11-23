$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | SELLING AS-IS | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
158,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9406624
- Stock #: 80-742Z
- VIN: 3FA6P0HR4DR196531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,183 KM
Vehicle Description
17" Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT FWD 6-Speed
Black
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Errors and Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
