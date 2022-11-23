Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

158,183 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | SELLING AS-IS | CLEAN CARFAX

REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | SELLING AS-IS | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

+ taxes & licensing

158,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406624
  • Stock #: 80-742Z
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR4DR196531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


17" Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

SE EcoBoost 1.6L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT FWD 6-Speed
Black

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 17 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!




AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

