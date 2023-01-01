2013 Ford Fusion

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9455173

9455173 Stock #: D7785

D7785 VIN: 3FA6P0HR8DR180395

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,243 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.