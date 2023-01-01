Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

113,243 KM

Details Description

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

113,243KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9455173
  • Stock #: D7785
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR8DR180395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows

This 2013 Ford Fusion is for sale today.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 113,243 kms. It's beige in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HR8DR180395.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

