Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Transit Connect

332,567 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Transit Connect

2013 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

  1. 1696002588
  2. 1696002588
  3. 1696002588
  4. 1696002588
  5. 1696002588
  6. 1696002122
  7. 1696002588
  8. 1696002588
  9. 1696002588
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
332,567KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486722
  • VIN: NMOLS7BN9DT168780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 332,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Momo Cars

2022 Other TRAILER B...
 0 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model Y L...
 31,982 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 SV...
 221,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Momo Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Momo Cars

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-9786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory