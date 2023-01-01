Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

157,890 KM

Details Description

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

157,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9568417
  • Stock #: D7892
  • VIN: 3gtp2ve74dg291325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, OnStar, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows

This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 157,890 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

