2013 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 8007171

8007171 Stock #: D6473

D6473 VIN: 2HKRM3H3XDH003038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,807 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Silver styled steel rims Audio system memory card slot Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Video Monitor Location: Front Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm Overall Length: 4,530 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Curb weight: 1,499 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,965 kg Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L Rear Leg Room: 972 mm Overall height: 1,644 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights 2WD 5dr LX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.