2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$11,990 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 4 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609168

7609168 Stock #: 249

249 VIN: KMHD35LE6DU154428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 249

Mileage 89,474 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.