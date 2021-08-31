Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

89,474 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS Leather, Sunroof

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS Leather, Sunroof

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

289-668-6744

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,474KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7609168
  Stock #: 249
  VIN: KMHD35LE6DU154428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 249
  • Mileage 89,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy Online. Home Delivery. All Trade Ins Welcome
Exceptional Condition, No Accidents, Low Kilometres, Service Records

Additional Details:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth
- 17 Alloy Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather Seats
- Power Seats

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Flynn Automotive

Flynn Automotive

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

