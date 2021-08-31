Low Mileage, 4dr Sdn V6 w/Technology Pkg *Ltd Avail*!
This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is for sale today.
Hyundai has successfully created a line of high-end performance-luxury sedans that are gaining traction with the public. The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is a powerful, well-equipped, mid-size luxury 4-door sedan. The Genesis Sedan lineup has been simplified for 2013 by eliminating the 4.6-liter V8 engine and base 5.0 trim levels. The larger optional infotainment display gains enhanced capabilities and additional switch gear.This low mileage sedan has just 70,635 kms. It's phantom black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.8L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn V6 W/technology Pkg *ltd Avail*.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,395 mm
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Curb weight: 1,735 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm
Overall Length: 4,985 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,320 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,025 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Wheelbase: 2,935 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4dr Sdn V6 w/Technology Pkg *Ltd Avail*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.