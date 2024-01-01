$14,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T SE
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T SE
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,069KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA4DG117796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 122,069 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe