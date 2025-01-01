$9,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2013 Hyundai Tucson AWD - the versatile SUV that redefines the meaning of adventure.
• Powerful all-wheel drive for superior traction and control
• Spacious interior with ample cargo room for all your gear
• Advanced safety features for peace of mind on every journey
• Impressive fuel efficiency to take you further
The 2013 Tucson AWD is the perfect companion for those who crave the freedom of the open road. With its exceptional all-weather capabilities and roomy, well-appointed cabin, this SUV empowers you to tackle any terrain and embark on unforgettable explorations. Whether you're navigating winding mountain roads or conquering snowy winters, the Tucson AWD delivers the confidence and capability to make every drive an exhilarating one.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
905-984-5094