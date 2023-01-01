Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

112,428 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH **

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

LX ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1685555581
  2. 1685555581
  3. 1685555581
  4. 1685555581
  5. 1685555581
  6. 1685555581
  7. 1685555581
  8. 1685555581
  9. 1685555581
  10. 1685555581
  11. 1685555581
  12. 1685555581
  13. 1685555581
  14. 1685555581
  15. 1685555581
  16. 1685555581
  17. 1685555581
  18. 1685555581
  19. 1685555581
  20. 1685555581
  21. 1685555581
  22. 1685555581
  23. 1685555581
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,428KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012326
  • VIN: KNADM4A3XD6283609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,428 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6L 4 CYL., AUTO, LX * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * ECO MODE * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * AUX. & USB INPUT * A/C * THIS VEHICLE WAS A THEFT RECOVERY AND WAS WRITTEN AS A TOTAL LOSS BY THE PREVIOUS INSURER, CLEAN TITLE, NOT BRANDED *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2013 Kia Rio LX ** H...
 112,428 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX+ *...
 133,961 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 225,417 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory