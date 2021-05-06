Menu
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

135,091 KM

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE LUX

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE LUX

Location

Car Town Motors

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

416-509-3058

135,091KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7071841
  • VIN: SALSK2D43DA801879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,091 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Land Rover Range Rover HSE LUX 4WD

This 2013 Land Rover is in mint condition and features cruise control, leather seats, power seats, backup camera, navigation, keyless entry, alloy rims, Power windows, sunroof/moonroof, and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

Vehicles can be transferred between our two locations upon the test drive date. In order to assure your vehicle is reserved and transferred to the right location, please call 416-509-3058. 

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE *** FOR INFORMATION OR QUOTE ON OUR ALL-SEASON TIRE INVENTORY PLEASE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409 *** NEED VEHICLE SERVICE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409.

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

St Catharine Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Car Town Auto Parts

Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

St. Catharines

125 Hartzel Road, St. Catharines, ON L2P 1N6

416-509-3058

