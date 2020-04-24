Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 blue efficieny

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 blue efficieny

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 345,971KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933467
  • Stock #: Yara
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC8D5786562
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

At MOMO CARS, we hand select our vehicles based on our customer preferences and market research to ensure they not only meet, but exceed our standards of reconditioning and value for our clients hard earned money. All of Momo Cars inventory is new to you and we treat them with the absolute best care. We supply all history known of our inventory, including CarFax reports. Momo Cars beliefs are not only giving our customers a very unique car buying experience, but providing grade A service and dedication. Momo Cars offers a no pressure sales environment and no haggle pricing that has been calculated with our new state of the art software program which allows us to price our vehicles at or below current market value. We believe that everyone deserves the best price without having to negotiate and cause stress on our clients. This allows our staff to give our undivided attention on finding the PERFECT vehicle to match our customers personality and overall lifestyle. Our Finance Manager, partners with an abundance of banks and credit unions and is highly skilled and experienced in dealing with all types of credit situations. Our Finance Manager also provides information on all available warranties and insurance that is available to our clientele. From GREAT CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY & CONSUMER PROPOSAL, WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! We also offer a very UNIQUE in-house lease to own program to provide every option available to our customers. Momo Cars is a family owned business since 2009 servicing Ontario. We are also the highest rated used car dealership in the Niagara Region! Buy with confidence and trust. Contact us today! (905) 688-9786

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

