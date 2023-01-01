Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

10Th

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

10Th

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

  1. 1693688056
  2. 1693688060
  3. 1693688066
  4. 1693688070
  5. 1693688076
  6. 1693688079
  7. 1693688083
  8. 1693688087
  9. 1693688091
  10. 1693688094
  11. 1693688098
  12. 1693688103
  13. 1693688106
  14. 1693688110
  15. 1693688114
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378356
  • VIN: JA32U2FU4DU601654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features: Alloy rims, Handsfree, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

2014 Ford Focus
125,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey
150,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 133,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory