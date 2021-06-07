2013 Nissan 370Z

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7306934

7306934 Stock #: D5864

D5864 VIN: JN1AZ4FH4DM790676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Front Reading Lights Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Convertible occupant rollover protection Glass rear window Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Power convertible roof Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Wheel Diameter: 18 Convertible wind blocker Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tires: Speed Rating: W 1st row curtain head airbags Wheel Width: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 72 L Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km Front Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,583 kg Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm Wheelbase: 2,550 mm Leatherette dash trim XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Overall Width: 1,845 mm HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Overall Length: 4,246 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm Overall height: 1,326 mm Max cargo capacity: 119 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket SPORT-PACKAGE CONVERTIBLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.