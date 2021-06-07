2013 Nissan 370Z

Every drive in this Nissan 370Z is something special. An unmistakable connection between driver and machine. Fire up the powerful V6 engine and hear it sing through dual exhaust pipes. Take it into a turn and feel the dynamically balanced chassis just grip and grip. The drive of your life is waiting. This 370Z is ready. This convertible has 167,000 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport-package Convertible.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Glass rear window
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Power convertible roof
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 18
Convertible wind blocker
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
1st row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,583 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Leatherette dash trim
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Overall Length: 4,246 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm
Overall height: 1,326 mm
Max cargo capacity: 119 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
SPORT-PACKAGE CONVERTIBLE
