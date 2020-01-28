Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,491KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4604778
  • Stock #: 1642
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2DN447890
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
No accident, keyless start, Bluetooth, MP3/CD player, heated seats, cruise control, power locks/windows. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, MP3 CD Player, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Assist Disc Brakes, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control

Complimentary CarFax report available at:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=HSWqJVA0YqHPkkLKugHR+pt/cvedaDxb

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3/CD Player
Additional Features
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • V

2003 Honda CR-V EX 4WD
 225,906 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2001 Lexus ES 300 Se...
 256,853 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey RT
 193,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
