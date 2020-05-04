2013 Nissan Altima

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Power remote trunk release

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

Fuel Capacity: 68 L

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Head Room: 1,016 mm

Rear Leg Room: 917 mm

Overall height: 1,471 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 7.4 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 942 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm

Overall Width: 1,830 mm

Wheelbase: 2,775 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm

Max cargo capacity: 436 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km

Overall Length: 4,863 mm

Curb weight: 1,420 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg

Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,324 mm

Keyless ignition & door entry

NEW-TIRES PWR-GROUP AUT0-LIGHTS SMART-KEY

