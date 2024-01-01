Menu
Low Mileage!

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2013 Nissan Maxima is for sale today.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. Its a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and youll feel like youre in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, theres a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This low mileage sedan has just 72,403 kms. Its brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2013 Nissan Maxima

72,403 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Maxima

SV Premium - Low Mileage

11998567

2013 Nissan Maxima

SV Premium - Low Mileage

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,403KM
VIN 1N4AA5AP5DC800524

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,403 KM

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2013 Nissan Maxima is for sale today.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This low mileage sedan has just 72,403 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2013 Nissan Maxima