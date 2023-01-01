Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

196,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

SV - LOADED!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9506347
  • Stock #: Vin007646
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT5DW007646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Vin007646
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L, FWD, moonroof, heated seats, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls! Lots of SUV for the price!

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-XXXX

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
