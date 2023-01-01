2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 9 1 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10405131

10405131 Stock #: 10874

10874 VIN: 1C6RR7GG3DS636843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,918 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.