2013 Toyota Corolla

120,000 KM

Details

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

HEATED SEATS! EXTRA CLEAN!

2013 Toyota Corolla

HEATED SEATS! EXTRA CLEAN!

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10030692
  Stock #: Vin983354
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EEXDC983354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features 1.8-litre 4cyl, automatic, cruise, keyless, power group, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, tilt, CD stereo with USB/aux!

***PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING - NO HIDDEN FEES***

***FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980***
***NEED FINANCING? OUR CREDIT TEAM WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU APPROVED - RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC***
***IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR, ASK DANNY...HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU - NO OBLIGATIONS!***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
