2013 Volkswagen Golf

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Cornering Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Fuel Type: Diesel

Silver aluminum rims

Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg

Front Head Room: 998 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,340 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Wheelbase: 2,578 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm

Overall Width: 1,786 mm

Rear Leg Room: 901 mm

Overall height: 1,480 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm

Rear Head Room: 979 mm

Curb weight: 1,409 kg

Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km

Overall Length: 4,201 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,300 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.7 L/100 km

DIESEL ROOF HS BT AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.