2013 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2013 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,399KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4971870
  • Stock #: D4174
  • VIN: WVWDM7AJ7DW134108
Exterior Colour
Blue Graphite Pearl
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
DIESEL ROOF HS BT AUTO!

This 2013 Volkswagen Golf is for sale today.

The 2013 Volkswagen Golf offers unique blend of refinement, performance and plentiful features. Out on the open road, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf further proves its worth with confident handling and a comfortable, secure ride. This hatchback has 83,399 kms. It's blue graphite pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Roof Hs Bt Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Cornering Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
  • Front Head Room: 998 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,340 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Wheelbase: 2,578 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,786 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 901 mm
  • Overall height: 1,480 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 979 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,409 kg
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km
  • Overall Length: 4,201 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,300 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.7 L/100 km
  • DIESEL ROOF HS BT AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

