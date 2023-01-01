Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

184,177 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
TDI

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

184,177KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9455167
  • Stock #: D7786
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6DM607266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,177 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon is for sale today.

Offering the same well balanced ride quality, premium performance, excellent fuel economy and roomy and comfortable cabin, this Golf Wagon has the added versatility of a large cargo area, that with the rear seats down can compete with the cargo carrying capabilities of most large minivans.This wagon has 184,177 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

