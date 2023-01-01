2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 1 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9455167

9455167 Stock #: D7786

D7786 VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6DM607266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,177 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.