Features: 1- year powertrain warranty, Manual Transmission, 2.0L, Sunroof, Heated seats, Alloy rims, Keyless entry, Hands free, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

186,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,000KM
Used
VIN 3VWBK7AJ9DM436171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features: 1- year powertrain warranty, Manual Transmission, 2.0L, Sunroof, Heated seats, Alloy rims, Keyless entry, Hands free, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

