2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE W/SUNROO

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE W/SUNROO

Location

Next Car 4 U

100 Lake St. Unit B, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5X6

289-362-2200

Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,777KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4573392
  • Stock #: 1639
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A30DC085956
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Leather/cloth interior, Back-up camera, sunroof, Bluetooth, fully loaded, heated seats and more. Comes fully certified, ready to drive off the lot for just $94 bi-weekly*. Affordable extended warranty options available, starting at $499.

Price excludes HST and licensing.

Options: Air Conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Auto On/Off Headlamps, Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Backup Sensor, Bluetooth, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Airbag, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Memory Seats, MP3 CD Player, Navigation System, Passenger Air Bag On/Off, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Privacy Glass, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Spoiler, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Sunroof, Traction Control

Complimentary CarFax report available at:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=oIEzyYFUQMVtM+HKFmyRVyfcxw/IGdL3

* Payment based on purchase price of $10,000, $1,000 down, 5-year loan at 7% annual interest rate with bi-weekly payments, cost of borrowing $1921. Actual term and interest rate will vary depending on credit history and other credit factors.

YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD CAR DEALER!!!

At Next Car 4 U we start with YOU, the customer, not with our inventory. Our goal is to help find you a car that gives YOU the best value for YOUR money. Our partnership with Pro Car Care 4 U also gives us a unique opportunity to provide you with extended service and support.

CarFax report provided for all our vehicles. Each vehicle is carefully inspected for safety, mechanical and functionality of all features. Call 289-362-2200 today!
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • MP3/CD Player
Additional Features
  • Satalite Radio
  • Premiumum Sound System
  • Electrochromati

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

