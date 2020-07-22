2014 Acura RDX

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Acura/ELS Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 983 mm Overall Width: 1,872 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 60 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 973 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,260 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,454 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm Front Hip Room: 1,415 mm Overall Length: 4,660 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Rear Head Room: 969 mm Curb weight: 1,756 kg Overall height: 1,678 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,178 L Keyless ignition & door entry AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

