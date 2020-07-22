2014 Acura RDX

The feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This SUV has 127,866 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4dr Tech Pkg.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Acura/ELS
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,260 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,454 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Overall Length: 4,660 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Curb weight: 1,756 kg
Overall height: 1,678 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,178 L
Keyless ignition & door entry
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.