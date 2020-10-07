2014 Audi Q7

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Auxilliary transmission cooler Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Type of tires: Performance Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 14 Wheel Width: 10 Tires: Profile: 35 Tires: Speed Rating: Y Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Five 12V DC power outlets Intercooled Supercharger Manual rear window sunshade Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm Rear Head Room: 945 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 13.5 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 100 L Overall Width: 1,983 mm Overall height: 1,737 mm Wheelbase: 3,002 mm Rear Leg Room: 943 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 741 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,235 mm Tires: Width: 295 mm Wheel Diameter: 21 Diameter of tires: 21.0" Power child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,125 kg Max cargo capacity: 2,053 L Overall Length: 5,089 mm Curb weight: 2,455 kg Keyless ignition & door entry quattro 4dr 3.0T Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.