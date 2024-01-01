$12,500+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
140,958KM
Used
VIN WBA3C3G52ENS68773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps
This 2014 BMW 3 Series is for sale today.
This 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 140,958 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2014 BMW 3 Series