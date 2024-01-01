$10,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Premium
2014 Buick Encore
Premium
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,045KM
VIN KL4CJHSB5EB696724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10067A
- Mileage 183,045 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Buick is known for big luxury, and this Encore delivers in every way except for stature, sticking to a less is more size that never skimps on luxury. This 2014 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The Buick Encore is a premium compact crossover SUV that offers the functionality you want and the fuel savings you need. It gives you a quiet, comfortable ride and a long list of technology and safety features that make it an excellent choice for the smaller family on the go. This SUV has 183,045 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Camera.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Leather Seats| Bluetooth| Premium Audio| Heated Seats| Heated Steering Wheel| Memory Seats| Rear Camera| Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
