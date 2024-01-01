Menu
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

118,372 MI

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

Htd Leather - Sun Roof - Rust Free Florida SUV

2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

Htd Leather - Sun Roof - Rust Free Florida SUV

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,372MI
VIN 3GNAL3EKXES569873

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,372 MI

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-XXXX

905-684-6394

1-877-880-4879
