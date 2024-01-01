$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA
Htd Leather - Sun Roof - Rust Free Florida SUV
2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA
Htd Leather - Sun Roof - Rust Free Florida SUV
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,372MI
VIN 3GNAL3EKXES569873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,372 MI
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Call Dealer
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA