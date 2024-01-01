Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUPER CLEAN * BLUETOOTH * SUNROOF * 1.4L. AUTO, 2LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * ALLOY WHEELS * </p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

257,093 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT ** HTD LEATH, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART **

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT ** HTD LEATH, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1705340307
  2. 1705340307
  3. 1705340160
  4. 1705340162
  5. 1705340163
  6. 1705340161
  7. 1705340164
  8. 1705340158
  9. 1705340307
  10. 1705340307
  11. 1705340198
  12. 1705340200
  13. 1705340199
  14. 1705340195
  15. 1705340194
  16. 1705340199
  17. 1705340219
  18. 1705340218
  19. 1705340220
  20. 1705340218
  21. 1705340219
  22. 1705340216
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
257,093KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB3E7430768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10952
  • Mileage 257,093 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN * BLUETOOTH * SUNROOF * 1.4L. AUTO, 2LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * ALLOY WHEELS * 

 

INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT ** HTD LEATH, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT ** HTD LEATH, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART ** 257,093 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX ** LKA, BSM, HTD SEATS ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX ** LKA, BSM, HTD SEATS ** 86,841 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma SR5 ** 4X4, TOW PKG, BLUETOOTH , BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2012 Toyota Tacoma SR5 ** 4X4, TOW PKG, BLUETOOTH , BACK CAM ** 127,586 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze