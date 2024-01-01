$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT Nice Local Trade In! One Owner!
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
98,927KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB8E7342644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rainforest Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16840
- Mileage 98,927 KM
