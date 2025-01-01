Menu
125,000 KM

12414360

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB6E7458537

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and performance with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. This stylish hardtop sedan comfortably seats five passengers and is equipped with essential features such as power locks, power windows, and adjustable steering wheel for a personalized driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of air conditioning and cruise control, while the advanced safety features, including multiple airbags and traction control, ensure peace of mind on every journey. Stay entertained with the AM/FM/CD audio system and take advantage of OnStar and Sirius satellite radio for seamless connectivity. Elevate your driving experience with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, where reliability meets modern convenience.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

