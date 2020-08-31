2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 998 mm Rear Leg Room: 898 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,476 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,597 mm Chevrolet MyLink Selective service internet access Curb weight: 1,407 kg 4dr Sdn 2LT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.