The compact 2014 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 141,551 kms. It's black granite metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn 2lt.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Rear Leg Room: 898 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,597 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Selective service internet access
Curb weight: 1,407 kg
4dr Sdn 2LT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.