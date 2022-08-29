$8,995+ tax & licensing
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
905-688-2542
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
196,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9087478
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7121025
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,256 KM
Nice mid-size sedan. Excellent for those commutes to and from. Runs and drives well. Comes with a valid safety inspection,fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
