Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

196,256 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087478
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7121025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice mid-size sedan. Excellent for those commutes to and from. Runs and drives well. Comes with a valid safety inspection,fresh oil change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clean And Shine Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 196,256 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 210,165 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey F...
 174,464 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-2542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory