<b>Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!</b> If youre buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 232,527 kms. Its white diamond;jet black perforated lthr in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

232,527 KM

$7,988

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
232,527KM
VIN 1GNALCEK0EZ121029

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond;jet Black Perforated Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5905A
  • Mileage 232,527 KM

Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!



If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 232,527 kms. It's white diamond;jet black perforated lthr in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Bluetooth| Rear Camera| Fog Lamps| Aluminum Wheels| Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235

